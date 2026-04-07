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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hail, rain, snow ahead: Himachal Met office forecasts widespread activity till April 12, easing after April 9

Hail, rain, snow ahead: Himachal Met office forecasts widespread activity till April 12, easing after April 9

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rainfall in Shimla. File
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A fresh western disturbance is set to intensify weather activity across Himachal Pradesh from April 7, prompting the Meteorological Centre in Shimla to issue an orange warning for multiple districts. Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba are likely to witness intense spells of hailstorms, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds at isolated locations on April 7 and 8.
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In addition, a yellow warning has been sounded for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, where thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected during the same period.

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The department has forecast sustained spells of snowfall, hail and rainfall across the state till April 12, though the intensity is expected to gradually decrease from April 9 onwards. While minimum temperatures are likely to stay within the normal range, maximum temperatures are expected to dip sharply by 4°C to 6°C, leading to a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures and a return of cooler conditions.

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Over the past 24 hours, light snowfall and scattered rainfall were recorded in isolated areas, while most regions experienced largely clear weather. Minimum temperatures remained 2°C to 4°C below normal, ranging from 1°C to 18°C, while maximum temperatures fell by 3°C to 5°C, settling between 11°C and 33°C across the state.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 6.2°C, while Dharamsala and Mandi registered 12°C and 12.1°C, respectively. Manali reported 5.1°C, and Kalpa remained among the coldest at 1.6°C. Una emerged as the hottest location with a maximum temperature of 33.2°C, whereas Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum at 0.9°C.

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