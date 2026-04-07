Hail, rain, snow ahead: Himachal Met office forecasts widespread activity till April 12, easing after April 9

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In addition, a yellow warning has been sounded for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, where thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected during the same period.

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The department has forecast sustained spells of snowfall, hail and rainfall across the state till April 12, though the intensity is expected to gradually decrease from April 9 onwards. While minimum temperatures are likely to stay within the normal range, maximum temperatures are expected to dip sharply by 4°C to 6°C, leading to a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures and a return of cooler conditions.

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Over the past 24 hours, light snowfall and scattered rainfall were recorded in isolated areas, while most regions experienced largely clear weather. Minimum temperatures remained 2°C to 4°C below normal, ranging from 1°C to 18°C, while maximum temperatures fell by 3°C to 5°C, settling between 11°C and 33°C across the state.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 6.2°C, while Dharamsala and Mandi registered 12°C and 12.1°C, respectively. Manali reported 5.1°C, and Kalpa remained among the coldest at 1.6°C. Una emerged as the hottest location with a maximum temperature of 33.2°C, whereas Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum at 0.9°C.