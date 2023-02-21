Hailstorm, lightning lash Shimla and surrounding areas; temperature dips

PTI

Shimla, February 21

A severe hailstorm lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, reducing visibility considerably and affecting vehicular traffic.

Roads and roofs of buildings were covered with a layer of hail, making the roads slippery and driving hazardous. Sky remained heavily overcast and icy winds swept the region. The hailstorm, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, brought down the temperature which stayed 8-10 notches above normal during the past few days resulting in early flowering of stone fruits.

The hailstorm added to the woes of farmers already worried over early flowering.

Meanwhile, higher reaches and tribal areas received another spell of snow, with Koksar getting 17 cm of snow, followed by Gondla (12 cm), Kukumseri (9 cm), Keylong (6 cm) and Kufri (2 cm). Light intermittent rains were witnessed in some parts of the low and middle hills.

Shimla with 19 mm of rains was wettest in the state followed by Manali (14 mm), Hamirpur (6 mm), Bharmaur and Kothi (5 mm each), Narkanda (4 mm) and Saloni (1 mm).

The local Met office has predicted dry weather in the region for next three days, and snow and rain at isolated places in mid and high hill as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 25.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Dhaulakuam in Sirmaur was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 29.3 degree Celsius.

As many as 123 roads including 113 in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Chamba, two each in Kangra and Kullu are closed for vehicular traffic due to the recent snowfall. About 76 transformers and nine water supply schemes are disrupted in the state.

