Hailstorm likely at isolated places in six districts today in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

The Meteorological Department has predicted hailstorm at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on Saturday. Under the influence of approaching western disturbance, light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorm and lighting are likely to occur in the state for four to five days, stated Met department.

The average minimum temperatures are likely to be normal, while the average maximum temperatures will be 1 to 2 degree below normal during this period.

In view of the expected rainfall and snowfall there could be disruption in traffic and other essential services in hilly districts. Disruption of power and communication facilities in low and mid hill district of state in view of expected thunderstorm and lighting is also expected.

Met department has warned of poor visibility in hilly areas which may create difficulty in commuting. The department has also advised use of anti-hail nets to protect crops.