Hailstorm no dampener for AAP workers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by hailstorm and strong chilly winds, could not dampen the spirits of AAP workers and leaders who carried out a roadshow, garnering support for party candidates for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections.

AAP is contesting poll on 21 of the 34 seats in the SMC. Led by AAP state president Surjit Thakur, the party took out a roadshow from the Dhalli area, which moved on to Sanjauli, Engine Ghar, Bharari, Ruldu Bhatta, New Shimla, Chhota Shimla, Kasumpti, Panthaghati and Kangnadhar among other wards in the city.

AAP state vice-president Dr Rajesh Chanana said, “The rainfall could have played a spoilsport for us, but our party leaders and workers continued to campaign in different wards as it was the last day for campaigning.”

He said, “We are contesting the poll on 21 seats so that only eligible candidates who follow the party ideology can win and bring about change and development. We did not want to field defectors or opportunists.” He added after winning the SMC poll, the party would ensure uninterrupted water supply, reduce water and garbage bills and free the civic body of corruption.