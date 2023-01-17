Halda festivities begin in Lahaul-Spiti district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 16

Halda festivities began in Gahar and Ranglo valleys of Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday and would continue in different valleys till February 5.

To celebrate Halda festival, villagers cut thin cedar branches cut into pieces and tie them together into bundles to make a torch called “halda”. The torch is lit at a house where villagers gather to perform various rituals, besides singing and dancing.

Lahaul resident Mohan Lal Relingapa said, “This festival begins in the second or third week of January every year. It is celebrated in Gahar, Ranglo, Tinan, Tod and Chandra valleys. The date of Halda festival is fixed by a lama in the Gahar valley. The festival is celebrated in the Pattan valley on Magh Purnima.”

“The aim is to appease local deities, seek better crop yield and ward off evil spirits,” he added.

Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur congratulated the people of the district on the occasion. He urged them to actively participate in local festivals and preserve their culture and tradition.