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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Half of academic posts at Nauni varsity lie vacant

Half of academic posts at Nauni varsity lie vacant

PhD scholars dismayed at tardy pace of appointments

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district.
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PhD scholars at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, are dismayed at the tardy pace of appointments made against the advertised posts of faculty though around 50 per cent of the academic posts are vacant.

An advertisement was released on June 3, 2025, for the recruitment of nine subject matter specialists and after the screening of eligible candidates, letters were issued for holding interviews from June 18 to 20, 2025. The interviews, however, were postponed due to various reasons, including financial constraints facing the university. The posts were re-advertised on June 23, 2026.

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After waiting patiently for a year, the hopes of the aspirants were revived when interviews for all posts were scheduled for August 19. However, their joy was short-lived as the interviews were postponed yet again. Later, as per the revised schedule, the interviews were held only for three posts in the Fruit Science and Extension Education Department and of mathematics in August and the candidates were later appointed on September 7 and 8.

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Dismayed by the chain of events, the aspirants are now questioning the university “when the advertisement is the same, the post is the same and the recruitment process is the same, why is the treatment different?”

“Such a disparity raises serious concerns about transparency, fairness and equal opportunity for all Ph D scholars. Every department and every candidate deserves the same treatment,” lament the aspirants, who are awaiting recruitment.

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Disciplines in which posts were advertised comprise specialties in Fruit Science, Agroforestry, Extension Education, Entomology, Soil Science, Plant Pathology, Food Science and Technology, Vegetable Science and Basic Science (Mathematics).

The university administration, however, appointed only three subject matter specialists after conducting interviews for the Fruit Science Department, Extension Education and Basic Science (Mathematics).

Vice-Chancellor HS Baweja was not available for comment while Registrar Siddharth Acharya said that appointment was the mandate of the Vice-Chancellor, as per the university’s statute.

A Board of Management member, however, said, “The six remaining posts will be filled soon. Initially, only posts that were high on priority have been filled.” At a time when nearly half of the academic positions are vacant with around 233 of the 420 sanctioned posts being filled, an inordinate delay in the appointment of faculty will adversely affect academic, research and extension activities in the university.

Around 60 to 65 employees of various categories retire every year, worsening the staff crunch due to the slow pace of recruitment. The shortage has affected academic functioning, research projects and the university’s National Institutional Ranking Framework.

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