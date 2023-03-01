Hamirpur admn adopts 10 TB patients

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 28

The district administration adopted 10 tuberculosis (TB) patients and provided health kits to them today.

Deputy Commissioner Debashweta Banik said the district would be made TB-free soon. She said the patients would not only be provided medicines, but their nutrition requirements would also be taken care of.

She said the health kits sent to the patients contained food, fruits and eggs. She said District Red Cross Society was cooperating in the programme. The DC said the Health Department was directed to ensure that no TB patient is left without treatment.

Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri, district TB-free programme officer Dr Sunil Verma and Red Cross Society secretary Lavkesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.