Hamirpur bag State Athletics Championship

Hamirpur, May 15
The athletics team of Hamirpur district bagged the 30th State Athletics Championship that concluded here today. It is their second consecutive trophy.
Shivam of Kangra and Chavika Priya Thakur of Hamirpur were adjudged best athletes in the men and the women (senior) categories, respectively. In the under-20 category, Karan and Khushi were awarded among the men and women, respectively.
In the boys under-18, under-16 and under-14 categories, Yajat, Krishiv Rajguru and Sundar were conferred the best athlete awards, respectively. Among the girls, Divya, Kanupriya and Manya won the award in under-18, under-16 and under-14 categories, respectively.
While conferring the awards to winners, Hamirpur MLA Narender Thakur motivated the players to bring laurels to the state by excelling at national-level.
