Hamirpur bags overall trophy at 24th Forest Sports Meet

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 17

The host team of Forest Department’s Hamirpur Circle won the overall trophy at the 24th State-level Forest Sports and Duty Meet here today by scoring 121 points and winning 13 gold, 14 silver and five bronze medals in the championship.

Mandi Forest Circle secured the second position by scoring 64 points and winning five gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals, while Nahan Forest Circle grabbed the third spot by scoring 63 points and winning nine gold and two silver medals.

It was followed by Shimla Forest Circle, which stood fourth by scoring 60 points and winning seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajiv Kumar highlighted the importance of sportsmanship and discipline in sports. He said over 700 players, including men and women, participated in the event. He also appreciated the efforts made by the host team in making the best arrangements for the event.

