Hamirpur bags top spot for Adarsh Gram Yojana execution

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 6

Hamirpur district has bagged the first spot in the country for the successful implementation of welfare and infrastructure development schemes under the Adarsh Gram Yojana. Significantly, 17 villages of the district were identified to be covered under the scheme and the district administration executed the task in collaboration with representatives of gram panchayats. It scored 38 points out of 40 to grab the top rank.

These villages were provided road connectivity and pavers were fixed in streets. The component also included the installation of streetlights.

Debasweta Banik, DC, said 17 villages were identified in different development blocks — 10 in Bhoranj, three each in Sujanpur and Nadaun and one in Barsar block. —