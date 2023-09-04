Hamirpur: Biker killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 3

A motorcyclist was killed while a person riding pillion was injured in an accident near Karer village on the Bhota-Barsar road near here on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Rahul Thakur of Giyun Baroti village in Mandi district.

Rahul reportedly lost control over his motorcycle, which skidded and hit a truck. Nishant Walia of Delu village, near Jogindernagar in Mandi district, was riding pillion. He was seriously injured in the accident. He was admitted to the local medical college.

