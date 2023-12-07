Hamirpur boy selected for Asian Yoga championship

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 6

Yashoverdhan Attri, a student of Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, has been selected in the Indian team for the Asian Yoga Championship to be held in Singapore. Yashoverdhan was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at the school here today after participating in the 48th National Yoga Championship held in Guwahati in Assam. As many as 900 yoga students from across the country participated in the championship, including a team of 36 students from Himachal Pradesh.

Naina Lakhanpal, Principal of HAPS, said it was due to the relentless efforts of Yashoverdhan, teachers and yoga masters that the student had secured a position in the national contingent of yoga for the Asian championship. She said earlier, Yashoverdhan had proved his talent at the district and state-level competitions as well.

The school authorities had earlier feciliated Yashoverdhan and his father Narender Attri for encouraging his son in sports activities. Notably, Narender Attri had represented the state in hockey and football during his college and university days.

#Hamirpur