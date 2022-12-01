Hamirpur circle overall champ at Forest Dept meet

Mandi, November 30
The three-day sports meet of the Forest Department concluded at the Paddal ground in the district today. More than 700 players from across the state took part in it.
The Hamirpur forest circle team won the overall champion title while the Mandi team secured the second position. Tanvi of Dharamsala was adjudged the best athlete.
Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary, Forests, was the chief guest on the occasion. He said, “Sports is important for life, as it makes a person physically and mentally fit. It develops the desire of competition among sportspersons. The person learns self-discipline. So, it is a must for everyone to take active part in sports to be physically and mentally fit.”
He said the Forest Department also encouraged its employees to actively participate in sports.
He was accompanied by Chief Conservator of Forests Anil Joshi on the stage.
