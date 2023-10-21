Hamirpur clinch wrestling trophy

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 20

The four-day state-level Under-19 men’s sports tournament concluded at the historic Chaugan of Chamba today. While Hamirpur won the overall trophy in wrestling, Kangra bagged trophy in table tennis and Una won the trophy in football.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the tournament, local MLA Neeraj Nayar said 66 players had been selected for different sports activities at the national-level. The MLA motivated the players to work hard for national-level tournaments.

