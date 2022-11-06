Hamirpur Cong chief removed from post

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 5

The All India Congress Committee relieved Hamirpur district chief Rajinder Zar from the post and appointed

former MLA Kuldeep Pathania as the party’s working president yesterday.

In a communication to HPCC chief Pratibha Singh and party’s campaign committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla conveyed the change in the district leadership.

Ashish Sharma, Zar’s son-in-law, had earlier filed nomination as a Congress candidate to contest from Hamirpur. But following delay in giving ticket, Ashish announced to contest as Independent.

Later, the Congress fielded Pushpinder Verma from the constituency. In the emerging situation, Zar had conveyed his concern to resign to the party high command.

Pathania said he would try to do his best to ensure Verma’s victory. “I will try to live up to the expectations of senior Congress leaders.”

Meanwhile, Zar said he had conveyed his decision to the Congress high command on October 28. “I am satisfied by the work I did as the district chief,” he added.