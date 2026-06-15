Hamirpur court security lapse: Himachal HC seeks report on security in judicial complexes

Expressing serious concern over the security lapse at Judicial Court Complex in Hamirpur, the Himachal High Court (HC) has sought report from all the district and sessions judges and superintendents of police, as to whether they are providing proper security in judicial court complexes across the state.

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The orders by Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi follow the High Court taking suo moto cognisance of a security lapse at Judicial Court Complex, Hamirpur, on May 25 when a person entered the court premises along with a loaded firearm and unlocked the loaded gun and threatened to kill advocates and judges.

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Fortunately, the gun wielding person was overpowered and apprehended by police officials, who had come there to attend the court proceedings.

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The court has further asked whether security personnel are deployed at the houses of the district and sessions judges who are dealing with various sensitive cases and sometimes even a death sentence. The matter will now come up for hearing on June 23.

The court also directed the state government to file a status report regarding implementation of the directions passed by the apex court in case titled Pradyuman Bisht versus Union of India regarding proper security of court complexes.

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The court has also directed the state government to file an affidavit regarding providing security to the High Court judges at their residences by providing an armed guard.

The court has further directed Director General of Police to file a consolidated affidavit after obtaining reports from all the superintendents of police concerned in the state.