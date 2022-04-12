Hamirpur CRPF jawan found hanging at Nagaland check-post

Hamirpur, April 11

The body of a CRPF jawan from the district serving in Nagaland was reportedly found hanging at a check post today.

He was identified as Ashwini Kumar of Mati Tihra village. The information was shared by his battalion with his family as the deceased had committed suicide.

Kushal Kumar, brother of the deceased, alleged that Ashwini had informed him that he was being harassed in the unit by some officers. He said his brother could not commit suicide and the family was apprehending some foul play in his death. The deceased was survived by his wife and two daughters.

Meanwhile, family members have demanded that a post-mortem should be conducted after the body arrives here.

Moreover, the police have assured the family members that justice would be done. The family members had also requested the administration to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of Ashwini Kumar.