Hamirpur CRPF jawan found hanging at Nagaland check-post

Hamirpur, April 11
The body of a CRPF jawan from the district serving in Nagaland was reportedly found hanging at a check post today.
He was identified as Ashwini Kumar of Mati Tihra village. The information was shared by his battalion with his family as the deceased had committed suicide.
Kushal Kumar, brother of the deceased, alleged that Ashwini had informed him that he was being harassed in the unit by some officers. He said his brother could not commit suicide and the family was apprehending some foul play in his death. The deceased was survived by his wife and two daughters.
Meanwhile, family members have demanded that a post-mortem should be conducted after the body arrives here.
Moreover, the police have assured the family members that justice would be done. The family members had also requested the administration to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of Ashwini Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts