Hamirpur: Data centre not being used in HPTU

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, February 22

The hi-tech infrastructure, set up by spending over Rs 3.5 crore to deliver education to students, is gathering dust in Himachal Pradesh Technical University here.

The university had installed a web studio by spending about Rs 99 lakh and a high capacity data centre at Rs 2.5 crore but these were not put to use.

The web studio was equipped with automatic high-resolution cameras. The studio had offline and online editing facilities. Sources revealed that the university neither had trained workforce, nor any technical head to make the best use of the infrastructure.

Interestingly, the post of dean, engineering, in the university has also been vacant for the past few months and the post of VC since July 2021. Anupam Thakur, Registrar, said the university was in the process of appointing the staff to use the web studio and data centre.