Hamirpur DAV students raise Rs 1 lakh for flood relief

Hamirpur DAV students raise Rs 1 lakh for flood relief

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Students hand over cheque to the Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner.
DAV Public School, Hamirpur, has set an example of social service and humanitarian values by extending support to families affected by the recent floods. With wholehearted participation from students, parents and staff, the school collected a total of Rs 1,01,500 as relief funds.

Under the leadership of Principal Mahender Singh, the amount was formally handed over to Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said the true purpose of education extends beyond academics to nurturing human sensitivity, compassion and social responsibility. He emphasised that such initiatives instil values of charity, service and empathy, shaping students into responsible citizens.

The DC lauded the school’s initiative, noting that the contribution will aid in the rehabilitation of affected families while inspiring students to uphold the spirit of service. He expressed gratitude to the school management, teachers and students, calling the effort a remarkable reflection of social responsibility.

The school management assured that it will continue to support such humanitarian causes in the future.

Sanawar students donate pocket money for victims

Students of The Lawrence School, Sanawar have donated their pocket money to the Aapda Rahat Kosh in support of the victims of the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.

A delegation of students, accompanied by senior officials of the school, met the Solan Deputy Commissioner on Monday and handed over the cheque towards the relief fund. This initiative reflects the school’s long-standing tradition of nurturing social responsibility among its pupils.

“The true measure of education lies not just in academic excellence but in the values of empathy, service and responsibility it instils in young minds. I am proud of our students who, through this small but meaningful gesture, have shown their deep concern for the community in its hour of need,” said Himmat Singh Dhillon, school Headmaster.

The DC appreciated the initiative and lauded the students for their generosity and sensitivity towards society.

