Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur DC pushes anti-ragging measures

Hamirpur DC pushes anti-ragging measures

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh on Tuesay directed all educational institutions in the district to ensure strict and effective implementation of anti-ragging measures and take immediate action against any individuals found involved in such activities.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Level Anti-Ragging Committee held here. Emphasising the seriousness of the issue, the DC said strong legal provisions exist under the Ragging Prohibition Act to curb such incidents and institutions must act decisively to prevent any occurrence.

“No cases of ragging have been reported in educational institutions of the district in recent years,” he noted, “but this should not lead to any complacency or negligence on the part of authorities.”

He underscored that the physical and mental health of victims is severely affected by ragging, which can have a lasting impact on their academic careers. “Even students found guilty of ragging can jeopardise their own futures,” he warned. Amarjit Singh instructed all institutions to launch awareness campaigns by installing anti-ragging posters and banners across campuses.

