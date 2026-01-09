Hamirpur dist Cong committee executive to be constituted soon

The executive body of the District Congress Committee (DCC) will be constituted soon and the party will be strengthened by constituting booth-level committees, Hamirpur DCC president Suman Bharti said here on Wednesday.

Bharti said that Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had entrusted him with the responsibility of the district. He added that he would make all efforts to strengthen the Congress organisation in Hamirpur.

He admitted that there were some pockets in the district where the party needed to improve its performance. However, he added that the Congress would work collectively to win all five Assembly constituencies in the district in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Bharti refuted the charges levelled by BJP leaders and said that those who were criticising the functioning of the Congress government should remember that many of them were once part of the party. He added that it was better to keep turncoats out of the organisation, as they could damage the party from within.

Bharti admitted that one of his major challenges was to bring party workers and leaders under one umbrella. He added that some factions in the party still needed to be brought together. The district executive would be constituted by giving due representation to senior leaders as well as the youth, he claimed.

He said that the guidance and experience of senior leaders were of utmost importance for strengthening the party and ensuring organisational unity at all levels.