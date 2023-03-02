Hamirpur district administration identifies land for nursing college in Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 1

The district administration has identified land in Nadaun subdivision for a nursing college to be established near Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital.

Aparajita Chandel, SDM, Nadaun, said today that a chunk of 50 kanal had been identified in Bann and Thai villages near the government hospital, as per the directions of the Chief Minister. She added that a detailed report would be submitted to the government about the status of the land.

She said that the departments concerned had been advised to start the exercise, including counting of trees by the Forest Department and land demarcation by the Revenue Department. She added that after land demarcation, the process for forest clearance and a topography survey would be started.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu had during his first visit to his home constituency on February 7 announced that a nursing college would be established near the medical college.