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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur Dussehra festivities begin with procession, tableaux of deities

Hamirpur Dussehra festivities begin with procession, tableaux of deities

Shivpuri Dham event to feature 120-foot Ravana effigy, 50-foot effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnada

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PTI
Hamirpur (HP), Updated At : 02:56 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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An artisan works on effigies of demon king 'Ravana' amid preparations of the 'Dussehra' festival, in Himachal Pradesh. Representative image/PTI file
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A procession was taken out on Saturday to promote the Dussehra festival at Shivpuri Dham in Samtana village of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, organisers said on Sunday.

The procession began at Bijhari and passed through Garli, Mahere, Barsar and Bhota before reaching the district headquarters in Hamirpur.

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Its highlights included a chariot carrying idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana, along with tableaux depicting various deities, the organisers said.

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Thirty-five artists from outside the state showcased their skills at marketplaces and major intersections along the route.

The procession began from Shivpuri Dham after prayers and rituals. Other tableaux featured Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Kali, Lord Narasimha, the Aghori form of Lord Shiva, Hanuman, Bhairava and the Rameshwar Shivling.

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Chief acharyas of the Dham, Ashish Sharma and Keshav Sharma, said due care had been taken before the procession was taken out.

The Dussehra festival at Shivpuri Dham is known across the state for its religious and cultural events, particularly the burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnada. The festival is organised annually with public participation under the guidance of spiritual leader Swami Shekhar Suman.

This year's main event will be held in Samtana on October 20. It will feature the burning of a 120-foot-tall effigy of Ravana and 50-foot-tall effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnada.

Cultural programmes and fireworks will also be among the attractions.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore will attend the main event as the chief guest, the organisers said.

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