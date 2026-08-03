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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur Government College marks World Scout Scarf Day

Hamirpur Government College marks World Scout Scarf Day

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Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Participants of World Scout Scarf Day celebration at Government College, Hamirpur, with certificates.
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The Rover and Ranger Unit of Government College, Hamirpur, on Saturday celebrated World Scout Scarf Day with great enthusiasm. The event aimed to commemorate the significance of the Scout Scarf as a symbol of unity, service, discipline, and brotherhood among Scouts and Guides across the world.

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The celebration commenced with the ceremonial wearing of the Scout Scarf by all members. Rovers and Rangers displayed paintings based on the theme of the day, highlighting the history, values, and importance of the Scout Movement.

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The programme aimed to emphasise the ideals of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, and encourage students to uphold the principles of character, leadership, discipline, and selfless service.

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Addressing the gathering, unit leaders and student representatives highlighted the historical importance of the day, and exhorted members to wear the Scout Scarf with pride as a symbol of their commitment to serving society. Participants reaffirmed the Scout Promise and resolved to continue working for the welfare of the community.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem.

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