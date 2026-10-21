Hamirpur govt college ranked overall best in state

Dinesh Kanwar

Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Memorial Post Graduate College in Hamirpur has excelled in overall performance to secure the first rank amongst all 142 government colleges of the state. Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalya, Shimla, has secured the second rank while the Centre of Excellence, Sanjauli, has been ranked third. The laurels have not only encouraged the college faculty to do better and retain the title but also motivated students to do their best in coming years.

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The Directorate of Higher Education had started a ‘State Ranking of Government Colleges of Himachal Pradesh’ in 2023-24 and it was in the second-year assessment that the Hamirpur college was ranked first in the overall category. Significantly, the directorate had segregated colleges in three categories depending on their student strength and the number of courses being offered by them. The colleges with over 1,000 students and offering all streams were in the category ‘A’, colleges with below 500 students and offering all streams in the category ‘B’ and below 500 students and offering less streams were included in the category ‘C’. The Hamirpur college not only secured the first rank in the category ‘A’ but was also ranked overall first in all categories as well.

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Sangeeta Singh, principal of the college, says that the achievement has not only added glory to the institute but has also brought more responsibility to all faculty members, ministerial staff and students. She adds that to access the performances of the colleges, the directorate has set multiple parameters, including performance in academics, sports, cultural activities, research and analysis by teachers and students, overall faculty profile, institutional management and administration and others.

She says that the credit for the achievement goes to all past teachers and principals of the college, who, too, had developed discipline and culture and utilised funds received for development judiciously. She adds that the college has secured the first rank in various criteria, especially in infrastructure for academic and sports activities.

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The principal says that Government Degree College, Hamirpur, was established in 1965. This institution progressively emerged as one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Himachal Pradesh with sole motto to transform students into awakened, responsible and accountable citizens. The college was named as Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Memorial Government College in 1995. It is covered under Sections 2(f) and 12(B) of the UGC. Last year, NAAC had re-accredited the college with ‘B’ grade (2.83 points).

The college offers different undergraduate programmes in science (Medical and Non-Medical, Computer Science), humanities and commerce and postgraduate courses in Hindi, commerce, English and economics. The college also runs self-financing courses in BCA and PGDCA, BBA and add-on-courses in tourism and travel management, journalism and computer application.

The college has a sprawling campus spread over 22 acres with playgrounds for all major outdoor sports. The college also has huge infrastructure for indoor sports along with a gymnasium and four badminton courts.

The principal says that different departments of the college are connected to VPN broadband and lease line facilities. The college library is connected through the Library Management Software ‘SOUL’ developed by INFLIBNET.

The stadium of the college has a 400-metre synthetic track and a modern indoor stadium. There are 11 residential quarters for the staff and separate hostels for boys and girls with each having a capacity to accommodate 100 students. The college also has NSS, NCC, Rovers and Rangers and Rotaract units channelling and translating the strengths of the students. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had recently inaugurated a new computer-based testing centre in the college, adding another feather to its cap.

Meanwhile, the highest literacy rate of the district in the state added more marks to the ranking of the college, says the principal.