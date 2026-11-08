Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur horticulture college to get training centre

Hamirpur horticulture college to get training centre

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:51 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. File
Advertisement

The College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri near Hamirpur will soon have a centre for placement, training and global linkage on its campus. Prof HS Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, virtually laid the foundation stone of the centre.

Baweja, while addressing faculty members and students, said that the centre would play an important role in preparing students for successful careers. It would facilitate campus placements by connecting them with horticulture companies, research institutions, government departments, nurseries, food processing units and agribusiness enterprises.

He said that the centre would also promote collaborations with international universities, research organisations and industries, creating opportunities for higher education, research and overseas employment. It would help bridge the gap between academic learning and professional opportunities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts