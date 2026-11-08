Hamirpur horticulture college to get training centre

The College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri near Hamirpur will soon have a centre for placement, training and global linkage on its campus. Prof HS Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, virtually laid the foundation stone of the centre.

Baweja, while addressing faculty members and students, said that the centre would play an important role in preparing students for successful careers. It would facilitate campus placements by connecting them with horticulture companies, research institutions, government departments, nurseries, food processing units and agribusiness enterprises.

He said that the centre would also promote collaborations with international universities, research organisations and industries, creating opportunities for higher education, research and overseas employment. It would help bridge the gap between academic learning and professional opportunities.