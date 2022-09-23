Hamirpur: Judicial staff protest, seek revised scales

Hamirpur, September 22
Members of the HP Judicial Employees Welfare Association staged a protest against the government at the district courts here yesterday. They were demanding early implementation of the revised pay scales.
Parmanand Sharma, president of the association, said they had deferred the strike for 20 days on the assurance of the government that it did not honour. He added that the association was only demanding the revised pay scales for employees but the government had adopted dilatory tactics.
The association had decided to continue to wear black badges while working in courts till its demand was not addressed.
Sharma said that it was unfortunate that though all formalities had been completed, the government was delaying the implementation of the revised pay scales.
