Hamirpur man to coach cricket team in Canada

Shimla, May 2
A resident of Thankari village in Hamirpur, Abhishek Sharma, has been appointed the coach of provincial cricket team of British Columbia in Canada. Abhishek has represented Himachal in under-19 category at CK Nayadu Trophy and Ranji Trophy.
From March 2018 to September 2020 he supported the head coach of Harbhajan Singh Institute of Cricket in Amritsar. Presently, he is director of Flying School of Cricket in Amritsar.
He has also launched three video albums recently.
