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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur MC tells architects to strictly follow building norms

Hamirpur MC tells architects to strictly follow building norms

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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MC chief Rakesh Sharma holds a meeting with architects.
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The Hamirpur Municipal Corporation (MC) has directed architects and other private professionals engaged in drafting house construction plans to strictly follow the rules laid down in the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (HPTCP) Act, 1977. The directions were issued at a meeting held at the town hall here yesterday.

MC Commissioner Rakesh Sharma said the main objective of the meeting was to ensure compliance with the applicable regulations and prescribed standards for the preparation of building plans, land use and planning-related work. He said the professionals had been instructed to ensure that all matters relating to building construction adhered strictly to the provisions of the HPTCP Act, 1977 (as amended), as well as the prevailing development plans and regulations.

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He directed the professionals to prepare building plans and submit applications only within the scope of their prescribed educational qualifications, registration and authorised area of practice. While preparing plans, they must verify the maximum plot area, built-up area and other standards prescribed for the relevant category. Due consideration must be given to building height, setbacks, covered area, Floor Area Ratio (FAR), parking, access road and other applicable development control norms. Land-related documents, revenue records, site plans and other certificates submitted with an application must also be duly verified.

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Sharma said the MC had urged all professionals and citizens to obtain the required approvals before starting any construction and to adhere to the applicable regulations. This, he added, would also help make the town more planned.

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