Hamirpur medical college gets 20 doctors

Hamirpur, April 4
The government has deputed 20 more specialist doctors in Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital here. The medical college has also started postgraduate courses from the current session. With the appointment of more expert doctors, the medical college will be able to impart better services to people and education to students.
Dr Suman Yadav, principal of the college, said that these specialist doctors had joined their respective departments. The newly appointed specialist doctors were posted here for three years as Senior Residents. These specialists were appointed in the departments of medicine, surgery, gynecology, orthopaedics, psychiatry, anesthesia, community medicine, pathology, radiotherapy, dermatology and forensic medicine, she added.
The Principal said that services of these doctors would be available round the clock. She said that apart from Hamirpur, people from districts like Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra would benefit.
Dr Suman Yadav said that postgraduation courses were also been started in Medical College. Two trainees had also joined in General Medicine Department. The hospital administration was determined to provide better facilities to the people of the region, she added.
