Hamirpur: Medical college may be ready by August

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 9

The next session of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College will start on its campus, near Thai village on the Hamirpur-Nadaun National Highway. The construction of the college commenced in September 2020. In 2014, during the UPA government, Rs 206 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the campus. It is likely to be completed by August this year.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had laid the foundation stone in the presence of then Union Health Minister JP Nadda and MP Anurag Thakur in June 2018.

The admissions to the government college, having 250-bed hospital, had started in 2018 in the zonal hospital building here but faced accommodation problems due to the increase in the staff strength and rise in intake seats from 100 to 120.

The administrative block, especially offices of the principal and additional administrative director of the institute, is already complete.

GS Bisht, Executive Engineer of the CPWD, in-charge of the construction, says the work is being done 24x7 and every possible effort is done to hand over the building to the college in four to five months.

Dr Suman Rawat, Principal of the medical college, says that the CPWD has assured that the buildings will be completed by August this year. This will enable the college to start the new session on the new campus, she adds.