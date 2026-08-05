Hamirpur medical college set for new campus shift

Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital at Hamirpur has given new hope of providing the latest and specialised health facilities to the people of the area. This long-awaited health institution will soon shift to its new campus being established at Thai village in the Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur. Dr Ramesh Bharti, Principal of the medical college, in an interview with Dinesh Kanwar, emphasises the efforts made by the institution since its inception in 2018. It is at present operating from the Zonal Hospital, Hamirpur. He says that apart from general health care, the college is providing world-class health facilities to patients through specialists and super specialists.

Advertisement

What is the project cost of the new campus of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and how much land has been earmarked for it?

Advertisement

The new campus, located on the Hamirpur-Nadaun road, is being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 350 crore, compared to the original sanctioned outlay of Rs 190 crore. The campus is spread over around 60 acres while additional land is being acquired to facilitate future expansion and infrastructure development.

Advertisement

When do you expect the medical college to shift to its new campus?

We are almost ready to move to the new campus and are finalising the procurement of furniture. Our buildings are ready, the finishing work is almost done and IPDs and OPDs are ready. We will have 290 beds for patients on the campus. We are expecting to move to the new campus in about two months.

Advertisement

How many faculty members the institution has and how many more doctors are expected to be recruited?

The hospital has around 27 departments completely manned and operational. The expansion of a hospital is a continuous process. Once the hospital shifts to its own campus, many new additions can be proposed.

How do you visualise the future of this healthcare institution?

At present, Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College is a budding healthcare institution. We have to achieve a lot as regards infrastructure, healthcare delivery, academics and excellence. To achieve our goals, all faculty members and other staff of the institution need to put in collective efforts. Time is not far when this institution will become a centre of excellence in every aspect.

What additional facilities do you think can be provided in the medical college?

Apart from providing healthcare facilities, the institution has a medical college and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has proposed a nursing and training college here. So, we are working to make it the best health institution of the region.

What is the annual intake of students in medical courses at your institution?

As of now, around 500 MBBS students are being trained in the hospital and its annual intake is 120.

How many doctors are providing services to patients at the hospital at present?

There are broad speciality departments and super-specialty departments in the medical college and around 180 medical experts, including teaching faculty, are providing services to patients at this institution.

How many patients visit OPDs at the hospital every day and what is its indoor capacity?

The daily OPD footfall is between 1,200 and 1,500 patients and the hospital also handles over 50 to 60 emergency cases every day. It is providing 24x7 emergency services. The medical college has around 300 beds for indoor patients and in emergency situations, we accommodate patients by adding more beds.

What is your vision for making the hospital the best healthcare institution of the region?

It is a full-fledged tertiary medical college. It is dedicated to excellence in medical education, research and healthcare services. The college imparts the MBBS degree and had recently started DNB postgraduate courses in the departments of anaesthesia, medicine, surgery, OBG and paediatrics. We are committed to producing competent healthcare professionals, who serve with compassion and expertise.

What initiatives do you plan to take to achieve the desired goals?

We are providing world-class medical education that empowers students with knowledge, skills and compassion to serve the humanity with integrity and foster a culture of innovation and critical thinking in medical research to address global and regional healthcare challenges.

We are poised to deliver high-quality, accessible and affordable healthcare services to the people of Himachal Pradesh and other states.

The Chief Minister had talked about providing the latest equipment to this hospital. What new equipment did it get?

The medical college has received three MRI Tesla machines and all of them have been installed on its campus. These machines will add speed and precision to the diagnosis of diseases and will be of great help in saving lives. Additionally, many world-class equipment have been procured for various departments of the medical college.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sanctioned a new critical care block for the college to be established at a cost of Rs 35 crore. This facility will be of great help to the people of the region.