Hamirpur medical college to shift to new campus at Jol Sappar from next month

Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur, will start functioning from its new campus at Jol Sappar in Nadaun Assembly constituency from July this year. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made the announcement after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 35-crore critical care block at the medical college campus on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said key departments of the medical college would begin operations from the new campus during the first week of July. He also held detailed discussions with officials regarding various issues related to the institution and concerns raised by local residents.

Advertisement

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, Sukhu announced that Rs 150 crore would be provided for equipping laboratories in medical colleges across Himachal Pradesh with advanced technology. He said the funds would be utilised for the installation of state-of-the-art equipment and modern machines in laboratories. The CM added that decades-old equipment at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, would be replaced with the latest technology to improve healthcare services and medical education.

Advertisement

He further said the government was undertaking large-scale recruitment of doctors, professors, nurses and paramedical staff to address manpower shortages in healthcare institutions. The initiative, he said, would ensure adequate staffing in medical colleges and hospitals and help provide better medical services to the people.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected the newly constructed hospital block, academic block and other under-construction facilities at the campus. He directed officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD) and the medical college administration to ensure timely completion of the ongoing works while maintaining quality standards.

Advertisement

Sukhu instructed officials to expedite the process of handing over the hospital and academic blocks to the medical college administration and complete the shifting of various departments to the Jol Sappar campus at the earliest.

Dr Ramesh Bharti, Principal of the medical college, along with officials from the CPWD and PWD, briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of construction works underway at the campus.

CM rebuts BJP’s claim on medical college funding

The CM on Sunday said the medical college was sanctioned in 2014 by the then UPA government led by PM Dr Manmohan Singh with an approved cost of Rs 189 crore, rejecting BJP’s claims of credit for the project. Addressing the media on the medical college campus, Sukhu questioned former Union Minister Anurag Thakur over his contribution to the institution during the last two decades. He said the Centre’s contribution was limited to the initial sanction, while the state government had provided nearly Rs 300 crore for its completion and development.

Sukhu also urged Anurag Thakur and Union Health Minister JP Nadda to secure additional central funding instead of seeking political mileage.