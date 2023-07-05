Hamirpur medical students hold protest against NET

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 4

Seventy final year students of MBBS batch 2019 of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, Hamirpur, organised a rally here yesterday.

It was organised in protest against the decision to conduct the National Exit Test (NET) by the National Medical Council. The protesting students have written a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressing concerns on the proposed test. They had also met Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil a few days ago in this regard.

The final-year medical students said they would not have enough time to prepare for the NET. Class representatives Ravi Kant and Itika Sharma and medical students Priyanshu and Tarun Mahajan said the notification to conduct NET had been given in the middle of the session and students had been left with no time for the preparation.

The rally was part of the nationwide protest being organised by medical students across the country from July 1 to July 7.

As per the National Medical Commission Act, the NET would be a common qualifying exam for final-year MBBS students to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses. This would also be a screening exam for foreign medical graduates wanting to pursue medical practice in India.

The National Medical Council has announced that the NET exam for the batch admitted in 2019 would be held in two phases — May and November next year.

The students said that six months were insufficient to prepare for any entrance exam of postgraduate level that covers as many as 19 subjects.