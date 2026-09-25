Hamirpur MLA booked for levelling allegations against Sukhu

The police on Thursday registered a case against Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma for allegedly making offensive statements against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state government. Ajay Sharma, Chairman of the APMC, Hamirpur had lodged the complaint against the MLA at the Sadar police station and case was registered under Sections 353(2) and 352 of the BNS. The matter stems from a protest rally and demonstration organised by the BJP in Hamirpur on Wednesday. During the protest held at the Gandhi Chowk, the MLA had levelled several serious allegations against the Chief Minister and the state government. He had sought an explanation from the government regarding the sale of private land linked to the Chief Minister and his family to a government department for crores of rupees.

At the rally, BJP workers had accused the state government of failing to fulfil promises made to the public. Allegations of corruption involving the Chief Minister were also made during the event. Office-bearers and workers of the BJP’s district and block units, including former Bhoranj MLA Kamlesh Kumari, were took part in the protest.

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SP Balbir Singh stated that a case had been registered based on the complaint and facts surrounding the allegations were being investigated.

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Meanwhile, the MLA said that he had made the statements based on facts and figures while the Congress government was “trying to strangulate the voice of dissent”. He added that instead of lodging an FIR, the government should clarify its position on his questions.