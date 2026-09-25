DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur MLA booked for levelling allegations against Sukhu

Hamirpur MLA booked for levelling allegations against Sukhu

article_Author
Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:19 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Ashish Sharma addresses mediapersons after a rally in Hamirpur on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The police on Thursday registered a case against Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma for allegedly making offensive statements against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state government. Ajay Sharma, Chairman of the APMC, Hamirpur had lodged the complaint against the MLA at the Sadar police station and case was registered under Sections 353(2) and 352 of the BNS. The matter stems from a protest rally and demonstration organised by the BJP in Hamirpur on Wednesday. During the protest held at the Gandhi Chowk, the MLA had levelled several serious allegations against the Chief Minister and the state government. He had sought an explanation from the government regarding the sale of private land linked to the Chief Minister and his family to a government department for crores of rupees.

At the rally, BJP workers had accused the state government of failing to fulfil promises made to the public. Allegations of corruption involving the Chief Minister were also made during the event. Office-bearers and workers of the BJP’s district and block units, including former Bhoranj MLA Kamlesh Kumari, were took part in the protest.

Advertisement

SP Balbir Singh stated that a case had been registered based on the complaint and facts surrounding the allegations were being investigated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the MLA said that he had made the statements based on facts and figures while the Congress government was “trying to strangulate the voice of dissent”. He added that instead of lodging an FIR, the government should clarify its position on his questions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts