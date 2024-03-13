Hamirpur MLA, father of Gagret MLA get bail

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 12

The Himachal High Court today granted interim anticipatory bail to Hamirpur Independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Rakesh Sharma, father of Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma.

While granting the anticipatory bail, Justice Ranjan Sharma directed them to join investigation and present themselves before the investigating officer on March 15. The court directed the prosecution agency to file its status report by the next date of hearing and listed the matter for hearing on March 16.

The police on March 10 had registered a case against Ashish Sharma and the father of Congress rebel Chaitanya Sharma over “electoral offences” related to the recent Rajya Sabha poll in which six Congress and three Independent MLAs had voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

A case of criminal conspiracy, corrupt practices and undue influence on election was registered at Boileauganj police station in Shimla on the complaint of two Congress MLAs.

A case was registered against the two MLAs under Sections 420, 171 A and 171 C, 120 B of the IPC and sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In their bail application, the duo have pleaded that they are innocent and they have been falsely implicated in the case.

