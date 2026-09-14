DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur overall champion at Forest Department sports meet

Hamirpur overall champion at Forest Department sports meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Players in action during a volleyball match.
Advertisement

Hamirpur Forest Circle emerged as the overall champion at the 27th Annual Sports and Duty Competition of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, while Rampur Forest Circle secured the second position. The three-day competition concluded on Sunday, with the Hamirpur team dominating several events.

Both women’s and men’s teams displayed remarkable talent and competitive spirit throughout the event. Around 124 events across 32 sports disciplines were organised during the competition. In volleyball, the Mandi team emerged victorious in the women’s category, while Shimla won the men’s title. In basketball, Bilaspur emerged as the winner in the men’s category, while Hamirpur won the women’s title. In football, Dharamsala clinched the men’s title, while Hamirpur emerged victorious in men’s kabaddi.

Advertisement

Sanjay Sood, Head of Forest Force and Chief Project Director of the JICA Forestry Project, attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. He felicitated the winning teams and individual winners. Sood said the employees had demonstrated the true spirit of “Swift in Sports, Devoted in Duty” throughout the competition. He appreciated the enthusiasm, discipline and sporting spirit displayed by the participants.

Advertisement

More than 1,000 players participated in the three-day competition and showcased their sporting talent with enthusiasm and dedication.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Rampur, CB Tashildar, and DDCF, Rampur, Gurharsh Singh, congratulated all participants on their spirited performances. They said the participants had played an important role in upholding the theme, “Swift in Sports, Devoted in Duty”, and contributed to the success of the event.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts