Hamirpur overall champion at Forest Department sports meet

Hamirpur Forest Circle emerged as the overall champion at the 27th Annual Sports and Duty Competition of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, while Rampur Forest Circle secured the second position. The three-day competition concluded on Sunday, with the Hamirpur team dominating several events.

Both women’s and men’s teams displayed remarkable talent and competitive spirit throughout the event. Around 124 events across 32 sports disciplines were organised during the competition. In volleyball, the Mandi team emerged victorious in the women’s category, while Shimla won the men’s title. In basketball, Bilaspur emerged as the winner in the men’s category, while Hamirpur won the women’s title. In football, Dharamsala clinched the men’s title, while Hamirpur emerged victorious in men’s kabaddi.

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Sanjay Sood, Head of Forest Force and Chief Project Director of the JICA Forestry Project, attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. He felicitated the winning teams and individual winners. Sood said the employees had demonstrated the true spirit of “Swift in Sports, Devoted in Duty” throughout the competition. He appreciated the enthusiasm, discipline and sporting spirit displayed by the participants.

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More than 1,000 players participated in the three-day competition and showcased their sporting talent with enthusiasm and dedication.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Rampur, CB Tashildar, and DDCF, Rampur, Gurharsh Singh, congratulated all participants on their spirited performances. They said the participants had played an important role in upholding the theme, “Swift in Sports, Devoted in Duty”, and contributed to the success of the event.