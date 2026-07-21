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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur panchayat chief to speak at women leaders’ forum

Hamirpur panchayat chief to speak at women leaders’ forum

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Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Pradhan of Baloh gram panchayat Lata Devi.
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Lata Devi, pradhan of Baloh gram panchayat in Hamirpur district, has been invited as a panelist to the Women Leaders’ Conclave-2026 be held at the India International Centre in New Delhi on August 13. The national conclave is organised under the theme ‘Claiming Equity in Viksit Bharat’. Lata Devi said that the event would bring together eminent academicians from premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), leading universities, legal and medical experts, policymakers, industry leaders, representatives of civil society organisations, and social innovators to deliberate on advancing women’s leadership across sectors.

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Lata said that she would participate as a speaker and panelist to discuss the transformative role of women in governance and nation-building. She added that in the panel discussion, she would present her perspectives on the 33 per cent Women’s Reservation Bill. The Bill should nurture grassroots-level political leadership and create stronger pathways for women to reach legislative assemblies and Parliament as India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

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She said that she would also address the persistent challenge of the ‘glass ceiling, in politics and public life’, advocating for institutional reforms, equal opportunities and leadership development that enable women to move from participation to the positions of influence and decision-making.

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Lata said that the conclave was expected be of great importance for women leaders from across the country for reinforcing a collective commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive India.

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