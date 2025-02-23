Hamirpur playground to be thrown open to players on March 1

A lush green playground in the town is ready for players after it remained closed for seven months. The playground of the Government Senior School for Boys here was closed after development and allied works were initiated here. The Public Works Department (PWD) would hand over the ground to the school authorities on February 28. The ground would be thrown open to players on March 1.

Earlier, the ground was in a bad shape as it turned either dusty or muddy during rains. The pieces of concrete on the ground were major cause of injuries to players. Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the Education Department to improve quality of the ground. He also sanctioned sufficient funds for carrying out development of the ground. Notably, the surface of the ground was dug upto 12 inches. Fresh boulder free alluvial clay was spread on the ground after installing underground sprinkler system. Imported grass was planted on the entire ground. Now, the ground surface has become green and soft.

Ritwik and Shaurya, who used to play on the ground said, “The playground looks beautiful, but don’t know why it is not being opened for sports activities. What is the use of spending so much money if no one is allowed to play here.”

Mushtak Muhamand, school principal, said, “At present, the playground is under the Public Works Department. The ground can be opened for players only it is handed back to the school by the administration.”

Deepak Kapil, Executive Engineer, PWD, said, “The development work of the school playground has been completed. It will be handed over to the school on February 28. All watering systems of the ground have been checked. The ground is fit for sports activities.”