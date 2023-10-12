Hamirpur residents duped of Rs 50 crore by cryptocurrency fraudsters

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 11

Cryptocurrency scammers have duped residents of Hamirpur district of over Rs 50 crore. A number of people had reportedly invested their hard-earned money in cryptocurrency through agents to multiply it in a short time.

Earlier, the police had registered cases on the complaints of 11 persons who had been defrauded of over Rs 14.50 crore. Now, 18 persons had filed complaints about cryptocurrency frauds. Some agents of cryptocurrency scammers, who had lured people into investing money, had also lodged complaints to evade police action.

The Zirakpur police had arrested Sunil Kumar, a former police constable, and Ashwani Kumar, both belonging to Puthiana village in Nadaun of Hamirpur district, in a cryptocurrency fraud case. Many police personnel were allegedly involved in the fraud. They had either invested in the money trail or influenced people to invest in cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, many agents of the scammers had fled the district. Ashok Sharma, Additional SP, said that the police were receiving a number of complaints pertaining to cryptocurrency frauds.

