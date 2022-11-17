Hamirpur: School principal sacked over fund misuse

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 16

The management of Gurukul Public School here terminated the services of the principal over fund misuse today.

The management also got a complaint registered with the police that raided the office of the school and seized some record. Managing Director Amit Thakur said he had received information pertaining to the misuse of funds and forgery. He had also been told that the principal was misleading students and their parents.

He alleged that some important papers had also gone missing from school record files. Meanwhile, the police had recorded the statements of Ravinder Puri, principal of the school, and the managing director.