Hamirpur: Sikander Kumar accorded rousing welcome

Hamirpur, March 30
Sikander Kumar, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP, was accorded a warm welcome at Ukhali in Hamirpur distict on his maiden visit to his native village Bhoranj here today.
MLAs Kamlesh Kumari and Narendra Thakur, district BJP president Baldev Sharma, Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation’s state coordinator Naveen Sharma and other leaders were present on the occasion.
Earlier, Sikander was honoured by the Kamdhenu Sanstha at Namhole in Bilaspur district. He said, “I will serve the people of the state with devotion and work for the welfare of society”.
The MP said that he would discharge his new responsibility as an MP with devotion and dedication. He added that he was influenced by the ideology of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and had travelled miles to listen to him.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...