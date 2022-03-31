Hamirpur: Sikander Kumar accorded rousing welcome

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, March 30

Sikander Kumar, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP, was accorded a warm welcome at Ukhali in Hamirpur distict on his maiden visit to his native village Bhoranj here today.

MLAs Kamlesh Kumari and Narendra Thakur, district BJP president Baldev Sharma, Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation’s state coordinator Naveen Sharma and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Sikander was honoured by the Kamdhenu Sanstha at Namhole in Bilaspur district. He said, “I will serve the people of the state with devotion and work for the welfare of society”.

The MP said that he would discharge his new responsibility as an MP with devotion and dedication. He added that he was influenced by the ideology of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and had travelled miles to listen to him.—