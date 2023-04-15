Hamirpur sports centre to be best in Himachal, says Anurag

Hamirpur, April 14
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) will develop the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) as the best sports centre of the state, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, at the Anu sports complex here today.
The minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating an indoor sports centre that includes a badminton field, a judo hall and a boxing hall constructed at a cost of over Rs 3 crore.
Anurag said the land for the construction of additional facilities at the centre had been identified. The construction of various playgrounds and hostels for 300 players would be started at the proposed site.
He added that the NCE would become a sports hub in the state where best players would be trained in at least 20 disciplines.
