Hamirpur to host Asian rafting tourney in Sept

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 16

The Asian Rafting Marathon will be held in the Beas river near Nadaun in the district in the last week of September. The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation scheduled the competition in a meeting here yesterday.

The Tourism Department will organise the championship in collaboration with the Indian Rafting Association. Players from various Asian countries will participate in the championship.

The government has appointed Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa as the director of the marathon. Bairwa said the Nadaun SDM would monitor the preparations for the event. He added the event would probably begin on September 23.