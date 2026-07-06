Hamirpur trekker completes 430-km journey for organ donation awareness

Anil Kumar, a trekker from Hamirpur who has been campaigning to create awareness about organ donation, completed a 430-km trek along the Manali-Leh highway in 17 days. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his return to Hamirpur. Anil, while sharing his experience with mediapersons, said that he was overwhelmed by the response he received from people en route to Leh. He began his journey on June 8 and reached the Hall of Fame in Leh on June 25. After resting in Leh for a few days, he returned home. Anil said he was grateful to the people who met him during the trek and listened to his message with interest. He said two persons pledged to donate their bodies during the journey by filling out the required forms, describing the achievement he said, it was “like winning an Oscar”.

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He said people in Sissu, Tandi, Keylong, Darcha and Sarchu were cooperative and extended him support. He added that he usually covered 20 to 28 km a day, but on one occasion he trekked 49 km because a planned midway halt was not available, forcing him to cover the longer distance in a single stretch.

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Anil said that apart from local residents, he met tourists from across the country, many of whom assured him they would consider pledging their organs. He described organ donation as one of the noblest causes and urged everyone to support it for the welfare of humanity.

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Anil said that although he had undergone survival training under Army experts but he still faced several hardships during the trek. Low oxygen levels caused nausea, and he had to take medication he was carrying with him.