DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur trekker completes 430-km journey for organ donation awareness

Hamirpur trekker completes 430-km journey for organ donation awareness

article_Author
Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 09:07 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Trekker Anil Kumar addresses mediapersons at Hamirpur.
Advertisement

Anil Kumar, a trekker from Hamirpur who has been campaigning to create awareness about organ donation, completed a 430-km trek along the Manali-Leh highway in 17 days. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his return to Hamirpur. Anil, while sharing his experience with mediapersons, said that he was overwhelmed by the response he received from people en route to Leh. He began his journey on June 8 and reached the Hall of Fame in Leh on June 25. After resting in Leh for a few days, he returned home. Anil said he was grateful to the people who met him during the trek and listened to his message with interest. He said two persons pledged to donate their bodies during the journey by filling out the required forms, describing the achievement he said, it was “like winning an Oscar”.

Advertisement

He said people in Sissu, Tandi, Keylong, Darcha and Sarchu were cooperative and extended him support. He added that he usually covered 20 to 28 km a day, but on one occasion he trekked 49 km because a planned midway halt was not available, forcing him to cover the longer distance in a single stretch.

Advertisement

Anil said that apart from local residents, he met tourists from across the country, many of whom assured him they would consider pledging their organs. He described organ donation as one of the noblest causes and urged everyone to support it for the welfare of humanity.

Advertisement

Anil said that although he had undergone survival training under Army experts but he still faced several hardships during the trek. Low oxygen levels caused nausea, and he had to take medication he was carrying with him.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts