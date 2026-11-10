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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur village to get sports ground soon: Bittu

Hamirpur village to get sports ground soon: Bittu

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:08 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the CM, being accorded a warm welcome in Dugnedi village.
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Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, visited Dugnedi village in Hamirpur on Sunday. During the visit, he said that a sports ground and a cremation ground would soon be constructed in the village.

Extending Diwali greetings to the villagers, he said that providing a playground within the village had been a long-pending demand of the local youth. He said the villagers had also demanded a solution to the persistent problem of low voltage in the electricity supply.

He said the officials concerned, including those from the Rural Development Department and the Electricity Board, would be apprised of these issues and directed to prepare estimates for the proposed projects to ensure their early implementation.

He said the core objective of this public service initiative was to listen to people’s concerns and work consistently towards the development of the area. He reiterated that addressing public grievances and ensuring the holistic development of the region remained his top priorities.

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