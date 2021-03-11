Hamirpur: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur gets warm welcome

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 17

Vikas Thakur, who won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022, was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at his native village Patnoun near Tauni Devi here yesterday. This is his third medal in the CWG. Earlier, he had won a silver medal in 2014 and a bronze in 2018.

At present he is serving in the Air Force as Junior Warrant Officer, his father Brijelal Thakur is employed with the Railways. His mother is a homemaker.