Hamirpur without water for six days

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 14

Hamirpur town is facing water shortage for the past six days as the Jal Shakti Department has been unable to restore supply. Local residents say the department is supplying water only to select people through tankers while ordinary citizens are being ignored.

Digvijay, a resident of Ward Number 1, said he had paid for water supply through a tanker three days ago but now even tankers were not available as all of them were ‘in service of the rich and influential people’. He added there has been no water supply to their ward for the past six days. Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Ward Number 4, said that they had got no water supply for the past five days.

MLA Ashish Sharma supplied water in the market through his own tanker today. He had informed all gram panchayat pradhans of the Hamirpur constituency to contact him in case of water shortage. He said that water would be provided to every area of the constituency, as per the demand. The infrastructure of the Jal Shakti Department had suffered a loss of Rs 55 crore, hampering water supply.

Neeraj Bhogal, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, said that water supply to the town would resume tomorrow morning. He added that 117 water supply schemes were damaged due to heavy rains in the district, causing a loss of over Rs. 55 crore to the property of the department.

#Hamirpur