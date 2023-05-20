Hamirpur woman dies by suicide, probe on

Hamirpur, May 19
A woman reportedly died by suicide at Anu village today. The deceased has been identified as Shivani and was found hanging from the ceiling at her house.
The police have sent the body to Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital here for a postmortem. SHO Sanjeev Gautam said a case had been registered and the body would be handed over to the kin after the postmortem. He added that the case was being investigated.
