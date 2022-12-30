Hamirpur youth brings laurels to district

Hamirpur, December 29
Sumit Kumar of Ambota village in Barsar subdivision of the district has been selected for the post of Assistant Commandant (general duty) in the Indian Coast Guards.
He did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya and BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Karunya University in Tamil Nadu. He will undergo his initial training at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala in Kerala.
He gave the credit of his success to his parents. He said his mother Asha Kumari, who is a homemaker, always encouraged him to excel in studies. His father, Kuldeep Chand, a retired soldier of the Indian Army, distributed fruits and sweets among villagers as well as patients in various hospitals on the occasion.
Congratulating Sumit, Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said such achievements also encourage other youngsters to work hard for their dreams.
